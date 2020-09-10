1/1
Frances Burleson McWhirter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances McWhirter

Frances Burleson McWhirter, 95, of Lawrenceville, Ga., went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior after a long illness on Sept. 7, 2020.

Frances was born on Feb. 1, 1925, in Waynesburg, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, James McWhirter. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She was the first of her family to earn a college degree. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in music education. She loved music and playing the piano for her beloved Maco Sunday School class at First Methodist Church of Atlanta.

Frances is survived by two daughters, Debbie Strother (Bill) of St. Simons Island and Pam Jones of Duluth. Frances has five grandchildren - Carlton Strother (Lauren), Clay Strother (Anne) and Stewart Strother, all of St. Simons Island, Mac Jones (Renata) of Roswell and Claire (Nick) Richards of Smyrna. Frances also has four great-grandchildren - Jaxon Strother, Ansley Strother and Oliver Vincent (O.V.) Strother, all of St. Simons Island, and Brooks Jones of Roswell.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving and devoted care Frances received at Ana's Personal Care of Lawrenceville for many years. Also recently for the exceptional care of Homestead Hospice of Roswell.

A celebration service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Frances.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved