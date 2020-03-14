Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Frances Killian

Frances Killian Obituary
Frances Killian

Frances Killian, 78, a resident of Brunswick, Ga., and Savannah, Ga., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hospice Savannah, in Savannah, Ga.

Frances was born July 25, 1941, in Fitzgerald, Ga., to the late Carrie Bell Harrell and the late Samuel Pies McDaniel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Killian.

Frances retired from BellSouth, AT&T and the Brunswick Hospital.

Frances is survived by her sister, Annie M. Hansen and husband Tom of Savannah, Ga.; brother-in-law, Bob Killian (Lynn); sister-in-law, Marie Franklin (Bubba); nieces, Bonnie Turner (John), Alana Thomas (Roscoe) and Sheryl Darbyshire; nephews, Paul Killian, Ryan Franklin (Peri), Thomas Hansen Jr. (Beverly), Ken Hansen (Lorrie) and Chris Hansen (Aimee); great-nieces, India Pearl and Della Turner, Cece Franklin, Ashleigh, Allison and Savannah Hansen; great-nephews, Rennick Turner, Evan Hansen, and Tim and Grant Murdock; and childhood friend, Doris Andrews.

Special thanks to everyone at Hospice Savannah.

A gathering with a reception is to be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga., 31520.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 14, 2020
