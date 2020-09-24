Frances Bryant
A courageous and unselfish life ended Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, when Sister Frances L. Brooks Bryant had her heavenly homecoming. Now that Frances has gained her wings, she is reunited with her mother, Mrs. Jessie Hill Brooks; father, Mr. Oscar Brooks; and sister, Mrs. Linda A. Brooks Way; and four other siblings who preceded her in death. This loving family was the cornerstone of the community best known for having one of the first black-owned businesses in Brunswick and Glynn County.
Sister Frances L. Bryant, the daughter of the late Oscar Brooks and Jessie Hill Brooks, was born Jan. 6, 1946, in Brunswick, Ga. Reared by Christian parents, who believed in divine guidance and leadership, Frances accepted Christ as her personal savior at any early age and joined the First African Baptist Church in Brunswick, Ga. She spent her entire life serving GOD, her church and mankind.
Frances was united in holy matrimony with the late Johnny P. Bryant Jr. the son of the late Mr. Johnny Bryant Sr. and Mrs. Pearlie Mae Bryant. To this union, one child, Gerald R. Bryant, was born.
Frances, a unique, soft-spoken individual, spread sunshine, joy and shared her effervescent personality all over. After matriculating through the Glynn County School System, she was a 1964 graduate of Risley High School and continued her education at Brunswick Junior College. She was employed for over 30 years with the Glynn County School System until her retirement in May of 2006.
With love and dedication, Frances served as a member of First African Baptist Sanctuary Choir, Trustee Board and Youth Department. Frances was also a member of Daughter of Elks - Ocean Breeze Temple No. 474. Frances will always be remembered for touching the lives of countless students in the Glynn County School System.
She leaves to rejoice in her memory, one son, Gerald R. Bryant, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one grand-aunt, Mrs. Lizzie Hill of Boston, Ga; one brother-in-law, William Way of Brunswick, Ga.; one niece-in-law, Veronica Anderson of Brunswick, Ga.; three godchildren, Michael Douglas (Consuela) of Atlanta, Ga., Tanika Russell of Brunswick, Ga., and Lisa Mells Rogers, who preceded her in death; one god-brother Anthony Armstrong (Tammy) of Brunswick, Ga.; one god-sister Belinda Jackson (Marion) of Kissimmee, Fla.; a special friend, Mr. Soloman Carter of Brunswick, Ga.; two care givers, Melvin and Sarah Gay of Brunswick, Ga.; and a host of compassionate cousins and friends.
We would be remiss if we did not mention her numerous extended family friends. Frances lived a full and radiant life, and we are honored to celebrate the impact she has created in our lives from the day she arrived to the day she departed. Therefore, we encourage you to do the same. She will forever be remembered in our hearts.
A service of memory will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mel Gaines officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 24, 2020