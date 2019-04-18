Frances Satterfield



"The strife is o'er, the battle done



The victory of life is won



The song of triumph has begun



Alleluia"



Frances Yates Burdell Satterfield died April 15, 2019, after a three-year battle with cancer, during which time she moved forward with extraordinary courage, bravery and fortitude making treatment decisions for herself as she wanted, with advice from her doctors, and maintaining a good quality of life throughout for herself and her family.



Francie was born Nov. 9, 1966, in Atlanta, Ga., the daughter of William S. Burdell Jr. and Mary Green Burdell. In 1974, she moved with her family to St. Simons Island, Ga., and attended Frederica Academy, graduating salutatorian of her class. Her summers were spent in the North Carolina mountains where she developed a love for the outdoors. Francie never met a sport she didn't want to play or a challenge she didn't accept. In 1988, Francie graduated from The College of William and Mary, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Sweetheart of PiKA. After graduation, she lived and worked in Augusta, which she considered her second home. On April 27, 2002, Francie married Grover Timothy Satterfield, of Spartanburg, S.C., and became an active member of the community and advocate for "Sparkle City".



Faith, family and friends defined Francie. Her time was spent raising their two children and caring for her family. Francie was active with the First Tee, the Converse Heights Neighborhood Association, Church of the Advent and The National Society of The Colonial Dames in the State of South Carolina.



After her diagnosis, she earned a degree as a Certified Health Coach, hoping eventually to help others live healthy lives.



Francie is survived by her husband; their children, Timothy Burdell "Burd" Satterfield and Mary Yates Satterfield; her parents; brother, William S. Burdell III (Mary Helen); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who love her.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Christ Church Frederica. A reception will follow at 100 Palm Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgia Museum of Art, 90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602 or to Christ Church Frederica, Wesley Memorial Gardens, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.



