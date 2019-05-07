Home

Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Congressional Church of Hatfield
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congressional Church of Hatfield
Burial
Following Services
Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery
South Deerfield, MA
Francis Skroski III

Francis "Frank" Edward Skroski III, 68, of Whately, Mass., and previously of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He and his twin brother were born in Whately on April 19, 1951, to the late Francis and Helen Skroski. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in history with honors from the University of Maine, he began his accomplished 33-year career of civil service with the United States Marshal Service.

Frank enjoyed golf, boating, skiing, cars, cigars, cheering on the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Washington Capitals at their games. But most of all, he loved his family and the time he spent with them; always being the most special husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Frank will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his loving wife Cynthia, he is survived by his son, Jonathan and his wife Robin, of Rockville, Md.; his daughter, Virginia of London, England; his brother, Donald and his wife Ellen, of Whately, Mass., and nephew, nieces, cousins, their families and dear friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at First Congressional Church of Hatfield, Mass. Visitation will precede the service from 9-11 a.m. at the church, and the service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery of South Deerfield, Mass., with a reception for family and friends afterwards. A celebration of life will also be held in Virginia in the near future.

Donations may be made in Frank's memory to: CurePSP (www.curepsp.com).

Ahearn's Funeral Home of Northampton, Mass., has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 7, 2019
