Francis "Frank" D. LeMasters, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. He was born March 3, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Fredrick R. Lemasters and Anna Leone (Symons) Lemasters.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Emily (Ahnberg) LeMasters; children, Teresa Huber and her husband Bruce of Moosup, Conn., Matthew LeMasters and his wife Becky of Brunswick, Ga., and Lynn Douchette and her husband Michael of Sterling, Conn.; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Jarrett, Maizzy and Reagan; several nieces and nephews; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald R. Lemasters of Muncie, Ind.



Frank graduated Ben Davis High School in 1960, and shortly thereafter enlisted in the Navy, serving multiple tours during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 20 years of honorable service. Following his military retirement, he began a second career at Yankee Gas in Connecticut in 1984, retiring in 2004.



He and Emily finally settled in Brunswick, Ga., in 2008, to enjoy their retirement in the warmth and sunshine.



He was loved by all and will be remembered for his sense of humor and his numerous, and sometimes unbelievable, stories. He enjoyed metal detecting, yard sailing, crafting, gardening and volunteering at Second Harvest, but nothing made him happier or prouder than his children and his grandchildren.



He was a proud member of the Bay Harbour Church of God in Brunswick, Ga.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Bay Harbour Church of God.



