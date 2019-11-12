|
|
Frank Ritter, III
Frank David "Dave" Ritter III, 77, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on Nov. 8 to be with his Lord.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Gloria; and granddaughter Minnie Ann Cohran - the precious apple of his eye; nephew Louis H. Ritter Jr. (Allison), nieces, Nancy Seely (Mark), Pamela Ritter and Celeste Wilson (Ray); brothers-in-law, John Whitten and Chuck Calhoun; along with many cousins and very close friends.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Sherri Lynn Cohran; parents, Frank David Ritter Jr. and Clara Haag; and former Jacksonville Mayor Louis H. Ritter Sr. and Celeste Archibald Ritter, who raised Dave throughout his teenage years.
Dave was born in Jacksonville, Fla., and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1961, where he was a member of the Fighting Tigers football team. He spent his summers serving in the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Saving Corps as a lifeguard at the beaches.
He moved to St. Simons Island in 1965. Dave was pilot for many years and an avid businessman. He and Gloria owned and operated flying services, the first skating rink in Brunswick, several Dairy Queens and a real estate brokerage and construction company.
Dave loved flying, football - especially the Georgia Bulldogs - fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow.
Honorary pallbearers are the Sessions Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church. Active pallbearers are Lou Ritter Jr., Mark Seeley, Christopher Seeley Kurt Batterson, Rob King and Chris Pope.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of St. Simons or the Minnie Ann Cohran Educational Fund - P. O. Box 20553, St. Simons Island, GA 31522-0153.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 12, 2019