Frank HoustonFrank Houston, 71, of Brunswick, died Friday at his residence.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. All those in attendance must observe the current social distancing protocols.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, June 6, 2020