Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Frank Medina

Frank Medina Obituary
Frank Medina

Frank Medina, 93, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday at his residence.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Chapel. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.

Frank was was born May 30, 1926, in Simpson, W.Va., to Sam Salvadore and Rose Oliverio Medina. Frank attended Lumberport High School in Lumberport, W.Va., and was of the Catholic faith. Frank had been a resident of Brunswick since 1962, retiring from the United States Navy at NAS Glynco in 1964.

Survivors include his son-in-law, Gary Waters of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Shelley Holland (Mike) of Prosper, Texas, and Scott Waters (Carrie) of Brunswick; and grandchildren, Nick Waters (Alex), Katie Holland, Adam Waters, Lauren Holland and Abby Waters.

In addition to his parents, and eight siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Medina; and daughter, Sandy Waters.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 16, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on July 16, 2019
