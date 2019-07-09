Frank Mitchell



Frank Stuart Mitchell, 71, died on July 6, 2019, at his home on Fripp Island, S.C.



He was born in Concord, N.C., on Sept. 8, 1947, the son of Dr. Frank Baxter Mitchell and Helen Fulton Mitchell. He was raised in Brunswick, Ga., graduated from the University of Georgia and was a Bulldog for life. He married the love of his life, Marjory Keith McMillan Mitchell, on April 24, 1993, and together they raised their combined family of two daughters and one son on his paradise, Fripp Island.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Helena's Anglican Church, 505 Church St., Beaufort, SC 29902.



Stuart was a devoted husband and a doting father, grandfather and uncle who valued his time with his family above all else. He was the general manager of Fripp Island Resort for over 26 years, where he led the community with quiet grace and loving leadership. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and boater who taught numerous generations of family and friends to play golf, fish and water ski. When he was not with his family, Stuart could be found at the Fripp Island Marina working on his boat and telling tall tales with his friends or he was out in the river luring fish from the waters. The unofficial count is that he won the vast majority of the fishing tournaments he entered. Countless friends and family have been touched by Stuart's generosity and giving spirit and especially from his spearheading the foundation of St. Helena's Church at Fripp Island.



Stuart is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter Mitchell.



He is survived by his wife Marjory; and three children, Allison Paige Arline (Joel), St. Simons Island, Ga., Ryan Peter Mitchell (Lee), Augusta, Ga., and Marjory Lee Mitchell, Key West, Fla.; his four grandchildren, William Pope Arline, Helen Catherine Arline, Emma Greene Mitchell and Stuart Fulton Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helena's Anglican Church - Fripp, P. O. Box 1043, Beaufort, SC 29901, or to Fripp Island Sea Rescue, 225 Tarpon Blvd., Fripp Island, SC 29920.



Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



The Brunswick News, July 9, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 9, 2019