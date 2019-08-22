Home

Services
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bentley's Chapel
2714 Montpelier Ave
Macon, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Unionville Missionary Baptist Church
Frank N. Rutland Obituary
Frank N. Rutland

Frank N. Rutland, formerly of Brunswick, and born May 16, 1940, died Aug. 18, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, 3837 Houston Ave., Macon, GA 31206, with burial to follow in Macon Park Cemetery.

A wake will be held from 6-7 p.m. today at Bentley's Chapel, 2714 Montpelier Ave., Macon.

Condolences may be sent to 100 Lance Drive, Macon, GA 31216.

Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, of Macon, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 22, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 22, 2019
