Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Woodland Baptist Church
Cox, GA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oakland Cemetery
Frankie Lee Abray Obituary
Frankie Abray

Frankie Lee Abray died Sept. 17, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Woodland Baptist Church, in Cox, with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 26, 2019
