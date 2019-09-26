|
Frankie Abray
Frankie Lee Abray died Sept. 17, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Woodland Baptist Church, in Cox, with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 26, 2019
