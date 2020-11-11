Frankie Drury



Frankie Odell Chapman Drury, 90, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, after a brief illness.



A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Chapman Funeral Chapel, 5951 Golden Isles Parkway, in Brunswick, Ga. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required during the funeral service and visitation.



She was born on Feb. 12, 1930, in Brantley County, Ga. She was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., until she moved to Morningside Assisted Living in Columbus, Ga., in 2007. In January 2020, she moved to Phenix City Health Care, in Phenix City, Ala., where she lived until her death.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther E. Chapman Sr. and Cora Edgy Chapman; two brothers, Waver J. Chapman and Luther E. Chapman Jr.; and her husbands, Henry A. Sapp Jr. and William L. "Bill" Drury.



She graduated from Glynn Academy in 1948, and Perry Business School in 1949. She worked as a bookkeeper for Brunswick Coat Manufacturing Co. until her retirement. She was a member of Blythe Island Baptist Church, where she faithfully taught a Women's Sunday School class for many years.



She enjoyed working in her yard, visiting with friends and neighbors, attending monthly lunches with the GA Class of 1948 and staying in contact with retirees of Brunswick Coat Manufacturing. She continued being productive by making quilts for her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Dunlap (Norman) and Verlene Bennett (Teddy); three grandchildren, Josh Dunlap (Claire), Kaci Lesley (Jay) and Lori Mead (Chris); eight great-grandchildren, Ava Dunlap, Allie Dunlap, Addison Dunlap, Vasa Dunlap, Juliana Dunlap, Austin Mead and Lilly Kate Mead; and much-loved nephews and nieces.



Her faith and family were her cornerstones. She was a woman of prayer and Bible study. Nothing pleased her more than to fill her home with family for holiday meals.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Village Church, P.O. Box 1507, Angel Fire, NM 87710.



McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 4, 2020



