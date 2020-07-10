Or Copy this URL to Share

Frankie Slay-Floyd



Frankie Slay-Floyd died Saturday in Atlanta.



A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Masks will be required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed.



The procession will leave from 700 Amherst St.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 10, 2020



