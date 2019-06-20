Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin "Pop" Campbell III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franklin "Pop" Campbell III Obituary
Franklin Campbell III

Franklin "Pop" Campbell III, of Crescent, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his son, Torre R. Campbell; siblings, Jane A. (William) Carter, Brinda (John) Morrow, Gwen Grant, Terry Campbell, Delores Davies, Bernard (Lettie) Parham, Ronald Parham and Leonard Parham; aunts, Clorinda Roberts and Letha Johnson; caregiver, Mary Evelyn Jackson; and other relatives.

Born and educated in McIntosh County, he was a retired commercial fisherman and a U.S. Army veteran.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 20, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now