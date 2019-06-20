|
Franklin Campbell III
Franklin "Pop" Campbell III, of Crescent, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his son, Torre R. Campbell; siblings, Jane A. (William) Carter, Brinda (John) Morrow, Gwen Grant, Terry Campbell, Delores Davies, Bernard (Lettie) Parham, Ronald Parham and Leonard Parham; aunts, Clorinda Roberts and Letha Johnson; caregiver, Mary Evelyn Jackson; and other relatives.
Born and educated in McIntosh County, he was a retired commercial fisherman and a U.S. Army veteran.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 20, 2019
