Michael Cox



Franklin Hunter 'Michael' Cox, 76, of Brunswick, passed away early Saturday morning, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, with Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, with Frankie Gandy, Aaron Gandy, Paul Herrin, Bobby Pye, Tony Pye, Robby Cox, Paul Zubrowski, Marty Neal, Chris Neal, Sean Neal, and Tripp Squires serving as active pallbearers.



Michael was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Brunswick, to William Daniel Cox II, and Edna Grace Turner Cox. He was a 1961 graduate of Glynn Academy, was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from Hercules, Inc., in 2001. Michael was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, and the Post Road Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a loving husband, father, granddaddy, great granddaddy, brother, cousin, and friend. Michael was influential in placing the iconic anchor at the first Brunswick High School.



Michael is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jacqueline S. Cox; a daughter, Nancy Michelle 'Missy' Cox Gandy Buckner (Dale) of Brunswick; sisters, Grace Irene Cox Conine of Tampa Fla.; Annie Elizabeth Cox Zubrowski, of Brunswick; grandchildren, Franklin Lamar Gandy (Pamela); Kaitlyn Rene Gandy Herrin (Paul); Donald Aaron Gandy (Angel); great grandchildren, Hope Gandy, Aiden Gandy, Elizabeth Daniels, and Asher Stubbs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Alberta Cox Pye; brothers, William Daniel Cox III and Robert Asbury Cox.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 27, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on May 27, 2019