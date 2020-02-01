|
|
Fred Chance Jr.
Fred E. Chance Jr., a native of Augusta, passed away Jan. 31, 2020.
Fred spent most of his career in real estate in the Atlanta area before retiring to Saint Simons Island, Ga.
His funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Saint Simons.
Fred Chance served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Lynell Chance; and their three children, Mesha (Randy) Wind, Bill (Andria) Chance and Christopher (Anissa) Chance; along with four grandchildren, John Wind, Olivia Wind, Ryan Chance and Julia Chance; as well as his unborn granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred E. Chance Sr. and Mattie Chance; as well as his siblings, Louise Thomas, Jacqueline Van Hooser, Ruby Holley, Harvey Chance and Littleton Chance.
Fred, an avid sportsman, most enjoyed fishing and playing golf with his sons. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Saint Simons.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 1, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 1, 2020