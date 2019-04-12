Fred Wages



On April 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, Fred Earl Wages passed into eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Born on March 29, 1929, Fred had been blessed with 90 years of life lived to the fullest with few regrets. Along his journey, he graduated from Glynn Academy and the University of Georgia. Fred served in the Army as a member of the Counter Intelligence Corps.



Fred was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 177 where for a time he served as business manager. One of his greatest joys in life was knowing he played a small part in the education and training of many young men who went on to be leaders in the piping industry.



Fred was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, and with a gift for speaking would, from time to time, fill in as part-time preacher.



Fred had an insatiable thirst for knowledge that led him to be an avid reader. Fred loved fishing and being outdoors. Fred would jump at the chance to go fishing and exploring in his beloved mud boat.



The family would like to give special thanks to Doctors Grubb and Strickland as well as to the staff at Davita Dialysis for the wonderful care they provided to Fred over the years.



Fred is survived by his five children, Mike Wages (Carol), Dale Wages (Emily), Lori Wright (Jay), Jeff Wages and Sherri Cherry; as well as five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. If you wish to honor his memory, he would have been pleased to know you spent time with family, read a book, went fishing, or just called someone to tell them you love them, and you care.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 12, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 12, 2019