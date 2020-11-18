1/1
Fred Foster
Fred Foster

Fred Foster, 64, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Born on Oct. 11, 1956, in Alma, Ga., he had lived in Brunswick most of his life. Mr. Foster was the proud owner of Foster Construction. He loved his family dearly - especially his grandchildren - and was the most compassionate of his 14 siblings. He used to be an avid hunter and fisherman, has always been a big animal lover and loved gardening. Mr. Foster was always on the go whether with his family or his job and was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Woodrow and Vera Durrence Foster. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Clinton Foster.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Sue Mathews Foster of Brunswick; his daughter, Brandy Foster Wildes, husband Landon, of Dothan, Ala.; his son, Fredrick Thomas Foster of Brunswick; eight sisters, Linda Foster of Blackshear, Brenda (Bob) Dixon of Patterson, Betty Davis (Jimmy Herrin) of Waycross, Yvonne (Keith) Smith of Greensboro, Ga., Shirlene (Sam) Davis of Titusville, Fla., Janice (L.G.) Aldridge of McRae, Ga., Carol Foster of Blackshear and Marilyn Hunter Hawkins of Clearwater, Fla.; four brothers, Tommy Foster of Patterson, Jimmy (Marie) Foster of Patterson, Mike Foster of Offerman, and Ronnie (Sandy) Foster of Alma; his two precious grandchildren, Colt Wildes and Charlie Lane Wildes; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service for Mr. Foster will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Foster Cemetery.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 18, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home
659 Main Street
Blackshear, GA 31516
(912) 449-6626
