Freda Mae Hart
Mrs. Freda Mae Miller Hart,79, of Waverly passed away early Sunday morning (June 16,2019)
At her residence following an extended illness.
Visitation will be held Monday afternoon (June 17,2019) from 6PM-8PM at Frye Funeral in Nahunta, GA.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday morning (Jun 18,2019) at 10 A.M. in Colesburg Cemetery, Woodbine, GA. With Chaplain James Weldon officiating.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.freyfh.com
The Brunswick News, June 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 18, 2019
