Frederic Huebner
Frederic Ellis Huebner Sr. died on November 14, 2019, in Winter Park, Fla., where he had been living with his daughter, Meribeth Huebner, and her family, since 2012. Huebner was a resident of Glynn County from 1958-2012 and leaves behind friends, co-workers and family in the area.
Huebner was born Aug. 10, 1925 is Elyria, Ohio, but spent most of his childhood in Watertown, Wis. Like many young men of his generation, Huebner fought in World War II, specifically in the 8th Infantry Division, where he earned a Combat Infantry Badge, three Battle Stars, and a Purple Heart. In 1950, Huebner graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in chemical engineering, and then joined Hercules Powder Co., where he spent 41 years. In 1991, Huebner "retired" but not for long. As a lifelong learner, Huebner decided a second career as an IT technician and teacher at Glynn Academy would be a good way for him to continue learning and contributing to his community, and Huebner spent more than a decade working at Glynn Academy, until 2006. Again, not one to spend his retirement years in idleness, Huebner took on the role of "full-time Papa" and spent his time caring for, mentoring, supporting, teaching and loving his children and grandchildren.
Huebner is survived by his four children and their mother, Tammy Huebner Ramsey Langford (Jimmy Langford), Solomon Huebner, Frederic (Rick) Ellis Huebner Jr. (Carrie Naberhaus Huebner), Meribeth Huebner (Darren McDaniel) and Jeanne O'dell Huebner Schilf (Roger Schilf); eight grandchildren, Shelby Ramsey, Jason Fell, Jr., Merry Leigh Fell, Ava Huebner, Ellis Huebner, Max Huebner, Therese Huebner and Jude Huebner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., in Brunswick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 28, 2019
