Frederica Thompson
Frederica Tillman "Freddie" Thompson, 88, died Sunday in Ludowici under hospice care.
She was a lifelong resident of Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Norwich Baptist Church, with Pastor Art Cyphers officiating.
Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Remembrances may be made to Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick, GA 31523 or GHC Hospice.
Howard Funeral Home, www.howardfuneralga.com
, in Ludowici, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 6, 2020