Gail Kelley
Gail Garrison Kelley passed quietly and peacefully at her home on July 4, 2020, surrounded by loving family. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert C. Kelley; her sons, H. Bond Morgan (Andrea) and J. Hunter Morgan and daughters, Tiffany Morris and Ashley Morgan McLaughlin (Buddy) and their families, with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her sister, Connie Warren (Leroy; nephew, Jason Warren (Ashley); and two great-nephews; and a rowdy bunch of extended family which includes a particularly opinionated group of Southern women affectionately known as The Yayas.
Gail was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Atlanta, to Pat and Meme Garrison. She grew up in East Point, Ga., and graduated from Headland High School. Her career path included time at Delta Air Lines, real estate broker in Peachtree City and managing fabric stores until she found her true calling as an addiction counselor. Gail worked in rehabilitation programs in Atlanta and Calhoun, Ga., before joining the newly formed Drug Court Program of the Brunswick, Ga. Judicial District in 1998, where she served faithfully until her retirement in December 2017. As a devout Christian she also facilitated the Living Well Program of St. Simons Island Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Glynn/Camden Drug Court Benevolence Fund to benefit clients directly, in care of the Glynn/Camden Drug Court, 11 Judicial Way, Brunswick, GA 31520.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the chapel of Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, 135 Senoia Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269.
The family will receive guests from 1-2 p.m. on the day of the service at the funeral home. The service will also be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/carmichaelhemperley/
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 8, 2020