Gail Palmer NickGail Palmer Nick (nee Smith) of St. Simons Island, formerly of Plandome, N.Y., and Sea Island, born June 16, 1933, left her loving family on Oct. 28.Gail was predeceased by her best friend and cherished husband James F. Nick, Jr. She is also survived by her five children, Christine Hart (Michio Soga), Patricia Papa (the late Edward), James F. Nick, III, Deborah Meyer (Robert), Stephen M. Nick (Margaret); and her 14 grandchildren Jason Hart (Roxana), Sara Hart (Maxime Turgeon), Brendan Hart (Anne), Michelle Papa (Brandon), Margaret Papa (David), Elizabeth Simons (Andrew), Kathleen Papa (Joe), James F. Nick IV, Megan Meyer (Anthony Johnson), Annie Oneal (Kevin), Christine Adamovich (Johnny), Eileen Mahady (Jim), Stephen M. Nick, Jr. (Lauren), and Amanda Nick.Gail cherished each and every one of her 27 great-grandchildren, and they adored her. She had a special relationship with each of them. They came rapidly. All 27 great-grandchildren are 8 and under.Aidan Hart, Mathias Turgeon, Annabella Sanchez, Eddie Simons, Mika Turgeon, Dominic Sanchez, Makayla Hart, Isaiah Hart, Addison Oneal, James Simons, Oliver Nick, Idriss Hart, Kevin Oneal Jr., Finn Mahady, JP (John Palmer) Adamovich, Giovanni Sanchez, Hank Simons, Hank Johnson, River Papa, Finn Hart, Lucy Adamovich, Luca Nick, Vinny Hartmann, Tommy Mahady, Gail Papa, Carson Johnson, and Cameron Oneal.Gail was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved friend to more than we can count. Gail married her wonderful husband at the age of 18, and they were truly dedicated to each other for the 60 years they were together.She was a member of Nassau Country Club where she won the club championship twice, Sea Island Club and a devoted member of St. William Parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Bloomers who decorate the Church with beautiful flowers weekly.She will be missed by many dear and loving friends, both near and far.There will be a service at St. William Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Thursday. Due to current restrictions, space will be limited to 100 people. For those who would like to watch the service, live streaming it will be available on Youtube at StWilliamonSSIGA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. William Parish, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, November 2, 2020