Gail Riner Hatch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Hatch

Gail Riner Hatch, 71, of Jesup, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Savannah, after an extended illness.

Born in Lyons, Ga., she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Matthew Riner and Bessie Nobles Riner; as well as her brothers and sisters, Wade Riner, Kenneth Riner, Franklin Riner, Allie Jack Nesmith, Robbie Nell Jeffcoat and Wanda Riner Mills.

Gail was a small business owner, a homemaker, a wife and a mother. She was a member of Jesup Presbyterian Church and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Hatch; two sisters, Johnnie Will Moon and Peggy Smith (Donald); a son, Matthew Bullard; and three children by marriage, Susan Nobles (Edmond), Richard Hatch (Karen) and Cathy Bullard (Randall). Grandchildren include Madison Bullard and Vance Bullard, as well as five grandchildren by marriage. She has six great-grandchildren, with one on the way, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

There will be a private service at Howard and Jones Funeral Home, in Jesup, before she is laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery.

Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard & Jones Funeral Home
777 S 1St St
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-3721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved