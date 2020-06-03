Gail Hatch
Gail Riner Hatch, 71, of Jesup, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Savannah, after an extended illness.
Born in Lyons, Ga., she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Matthew Riner and Bessie Nobles Riner; as well as her brothers and sisters, Wade Riner, Kenneth Riner, Franklin Riner, Allie Jack Nesmith, Robbie Nell Jeffcoat and Wanda Riner Mills.
Gail was a small business owner, a homemaker, a wife and a mother. She was a member of Jesup Presbyterian Church and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Hatch; two sisters, Johnnie Will Moon and Peggy Smith (Donald); a son, Matthew Bullard; and three children by marriage, Susan Nobles (Edmond), Richard Hatch (Karen) and Cathy Bullard (Randall). Grandchildren include Madison Bullard and Vance Bullard, as well as five grandchildren by marriage. She has six great-grandchildren, with one on the way, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
There will be a private service at Howard and Jones Funeral Home, in Jesup, before she is laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery.
The Brunswick News, June 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 3, 2020.