Gale Veater



Mrs. Gale Platt Veater, 94, of St. Simons Island, passed peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020, in the care of the Hospice of Golden Isles and surrounded by her children.



She was born on Nov. 19, 1925, as one of eight children and often spoke fondly of her siblings and their time on the family farm. Mrs. Veater met her late husband, Martin Veater, at Penn State University and went on to build a life well lived and grounded in caring for her family. She is survived by her sister, Rita Carlson; her children, David Veater (Patrice), Mark Veater (Betty), and Lauren Veater Kokal (Keith); and grandchildren, Maria Kokal, Brian Kokal (Kaitlyn), and Caroline Kokal Blaha (Alan).



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga. Mrs. Veater will be inurned with her husband at the columbarium of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, Ga. A private service for the family will be held on Monday, Sept. 7 at St. William Catholic Church.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 7, 2020



