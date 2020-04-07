Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Gary Delano Maddox

Gary Delano Maddox Obituary
Gary Maddox

Gary Delano Maddox, 82, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Mr. Maddox had been a resident of Glynn County, Ga., for many years. A native of Glenwood, Ga., he was born Nov. 16, 1937, to the late Ed R. Maddox and the late Carrie Butler Maddox. He was a 1955 graduate of Glenwood High School. Mr. Maddox had never missed a day of school in 12 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army with his overseas tour in Korea. Mr. Maddox had work for SH Kress and Co., Western Auto for 31 years , and his last employment was with Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Mr. Maddox was a Methodist, and leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda K. Hurley; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond E. Hurley and Bill Frank.

Survivors include his two sisters, Barbara Walker and Jean Frank; nieces and nephews, Sharon Joiner (Darrell), Donna Whiddon (Brad), Tracy Walker (Angie), Todd Hurley (Ann) and Craig Hurley (Ann); great-nieces and great-nephews, Christy Dickey (Wyman), Misty Gerwe (Bill), Samantha Kretschmar (Thomas), Tori Walker, Christopher Hurley, Haila Jones (Landen), Dawson Hickey and Carrie Hurley.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood, Ga., with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Tracy Walker, Todd Hurley, Craig Hurley, Danny Hickey, Greg Hickey and Chris Hickey.

The family requests in lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions to Landsburg United Methodist Church, 297 Landsburg Church Road, Glenwood, GA 30428.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 7, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 7, 2020
