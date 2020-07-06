Gary Hatch

Gary Francis Hatch
Gary Francis Hatch, 79, of Jesup went peacefully to be with the lord on Saturday after an extended illness. Born June 1, 1941, in Waverly, New York, he had a long and fruitful life as a business owner, a sailor, a scout master, a husband and a father. He was a member of Jesup Presbyterian Church and loved his family above all else.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard Hatch (Helen) and Urania Speciale (Thomas) as well as Gail Hatch, his wife of 20 years. He is survived by four siblings: Gail Perry (Bill), Gene Hatch (Lorraine), Richard Hatch (Mary Jo), and Kevin Hatch (Lolita). He has four children: Susan Nobles (Edmund), Richard Hatch (Karen), Cathy Bullard (Randall), and a stepson, Matthew Bullard. He has seven grandchildren: Ashley Johnson (Clifton), Brett Nobles (Molly), Bryan Hatch, Linton Chaffin (Breanna), Jenna Daughtrey (Tillman), Madison Bullard, and Vance Bullard. He has six great-grandchildren: Hayden Johnson, Dalton Johnson, Kenzie Johnson, Brylee Hatch, Addison Hatch, Ford Nobles and, expected to arrive November 2020, Ryleigh Jo Chaffin. He also had many nieces, nephews, and other relatives that he loved dearly.
A veteran of the United States Navy, he attained the rank of Petty Officer Third Class while serving on the U.S.S. San Marcos. After leaving the service he completed the general dynamics apprenticeship program, earning an associate degree in mechanical engineering. He worked in the tool and die industry for many years, eventually co-founding G & G Tool and Machining Company in Brunswick in 1981. G & G was acquired by the Rotary corporation in the 2000s, and he continued to serve in an advisory role until his retirement in 2016. He also served as Scout Master for Troop 266 in Brunswick from 1977 to 1982.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, cousins, distant cousins and his many nieces and nephews wholeheartedly. Spending time with his family was what he cherished most in life. He will be remembered as patient, understanding, loyal and loving. Gary will be dearly missed.
There will be a public viewing at Howard and Jones Funeral Home in Jesup from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Brunswick News, July 6, 2020