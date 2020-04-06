|
|
|
Gary Maddox
Gary Delano Maddox, 82, of Brunswick, died Friday at his residence.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held Wednesday at Glenwood Cemetery, in Glenwood, with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions to Landsburg United Methodist Church, 297 Landsburg Church Road, Glenwood, GA 30428.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 6, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 6, 2020