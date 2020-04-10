|
Gay Massa
Gay was born on Jan. 19, 1932, in Atlanta, Ga., to her parents Ellen and Ralph J. King. She grew up in Waycross, Ga., until attending the University of Georgia, where she majored in journalism and joined the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. While attending UGA, she met and married Raymond E. Massa on Dec. 27, 1952.
Gay had a successful career in real estate for over 30 years. She was an active member in All Saints Catholic Church of Dunwoody where she loved attending Bible study; she was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and was a Zeta for life. She had many hobbies and interests from growing orchids, to her passion for dolls, as well as enjoying her time on Saint Simons Island. She was passionate about her Irish heritage and sharing her love of Ireland, but will be remembered most for her love of family.
She will be loved and missed by her children, Anthony Massa of Tampa, Fla., Paul Massa, wife Debbie, Mary Chachas and Kim Israel, husband Jeff, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jon Massa, Savannah Chachas, Ansley and Andrew Israel, as well as Nathan McDonald; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Mateo Massa.
Services will not be held due to the current crisis with COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for gifts to be made to the Mayo Clinic in memory of Gay for Dementia Research and COVID-19 response.
Donations can be made by phone, online or by mail:
* Phone - Call 1-855-852-8129 to speak with gift processing associate, who can take a donation securely over the phone
* Online - https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc; under "tribute information," please indicate the gift is in memory of Gay Massa
* Mail - Checks can be written directly to Mayo Clinic and mailed to: Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 59905.
*Please indicate gift is in memory of Gay Massa.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 10, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 10, 2020