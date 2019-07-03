Home

Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
George Anthony "Tony" Norfleet


1955 - 2019
George Anthony "Tony" Norfleet Obituary
George Norfleet

George Anthony "Tony" Norfleet, 63, of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, in Waynesville following a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

Born in Brunswick, Ga., his parents were the late Pearles Ray Norfleet and Charlotte Caler Norfleet. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Everette Norfleet, Mike Norfleet and Danny Norfleet; and a sister, Donna Jean Norfleet.

Tony was a gentle soul and a great family man. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his loved ones. He worked for A & B Electric, S & T Electric, and also Coffee Electric. He loved his work.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Boardman Norfleet of Waynesville; two sons, Anthony Norfleet of Waynesville and Stephen Norfleet of Brunswick; two daughters and a son-in-law, Virginia Welch (Jim) and Elizabeth Norfleet, both of Waynesville; nine grandchildren, Justice Phillips, Gaje Norfleet, Michael Norfleet, Justin Moore, Dalton Welch, Dalson Welch, Trenton Aldridge, Paris Norfleet and Kadien Norfleet; one brother and a sister-in-law, Raymond Norfleet (Joanne) of Hortense; four sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda Taylor (Andy) and Winda O'Quinn, both of Brunswick, and Renea Daniels and Maria Norfleet, both of Waynesville; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Under His Wings Baptist Church, with Pastor Jerry Bland officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 3, 2019
