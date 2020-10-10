George Guynn



George Avon Guynn, age 74, of Brunswick, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his residence under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Mr. Guynn was born Dec. 9, 1945 in Folkston to the late John Jonathan Guynn and the late Nettie Estelle Geiger Guynn. He was a member of Glyndale Baptist Church, the Gideons International and was a retired barber.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Guynn was preceded in death by his brothers Floyd, Troy, Zelton and Glen.



Survivors include his wife, Sue Bowen Guynn of Brunswick; daughters Susan Valasky and Judy (Brian) Guest, both of Brunswick; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Omega Cemetery with Rev. Larry Boyett and Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating.



Active pallbearers will be Jeffery Dukes, Levi Hall, Clay Guest, Austin Guest, Colby Guest, Riley Dukes and Bailey Smith.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, October 10, 2020



