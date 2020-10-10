1/1
George Avon Guynn
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Guynn

George Avon Guynn, age 74, of Brunswick, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his residence under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Mr. Guynn was born Dec. 9, 1945 in Folkston to the late John Jonathan Guynn and the late Nettie Estelle Geiger Guynn. He was a member of Glyndale Baptist Church, the Gideons International and was a retired barber.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Guynn was preceded in death by his brothers Floyd, Troy, Zelton and Glen.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Bowen Guynn of Brunswick; daughters Susan Valasky and Judy (Brian) Guest, both of Brunswick; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Omega Cemetery with Rev. Larry Boyett and Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Jeffery Dukes, Levi Hall, Clay Guest, Austin Guest, Colby Guest, Riley Dukes and Bailey Smith.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Omega Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
1632 HATCH PARKWAY NORTH
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-2242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved