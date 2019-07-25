Jack Hoh



George John "Jack" Hoh, 76, died peacefully on July 24, 2019, at home on Saint Simons Island, Ga., surrounded by his loving family.



Jack was a loving husband, father, brother and son. He was born in 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio. In the years 1961-1964, he was a member of the United States Air Force as an intelligence specialist. After serving his country, he graduated with an undergraduate and master's degree from Ohio State University. He had a long and illustrious career in finance and banking, most notably for Bank of America. After retiring from banking, Jack took turns owning small businesses, making legendary cheesecakes in Charlotte, N.C., and framing art in Brunswick, Ga.



Outside of his love for his family, Jack had many passions in life, including golfing with friends, sailing, skiing, travel, music and enjoying all things in nature. Wine enthusiast and cigar aficionado, Jack always strived to live life to the fullest. He had many friends, and made a lasting impression on most who met him forming many deep and long-lasting friendships throughout his life. He was well known for his compassion for both people and animals alike. He expressed his love through his cooking, and was never happier than when he was hosting family and friends.



Jack is survived by his loving wife, Donna Hoh; daughters, Leslie Chiabotti (Jay) and Lori Radigan (Mike); stepchildren, Brooke Livingston (Brian) and Derek Livingston (Leslie); grandchildren, Catherine, Mia, Henry, George and Norah; and sisters, Nancy Bentz and Elise Lehman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Barnard; and father, John Hoh.



A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at Morningstar Marina, 206 Marina Drive, St. Simons Island, Ga.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be appreciated at any of his favorite charities: s, Saint Jude's Children Hospital, and the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 25, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 25, 2019