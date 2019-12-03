|
|
George Shirley Jr.
George Leonard Shirley Jr., 88, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
George was born in Temple Texas the son of the late George Leonard Shirley Sr. and the late Annie Eugenia Shirley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Shirley.
George resided most of his adult life in Brunswick, and was an active member of College Place United Methodist Church. He served his country with honor in the United States Navy. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant after 26 years of dedicated service. He then became a shop teacher at Brunswick High School for 10 years. George was also the owner of M&S Ornamental Iron for 15 years. He was a former Worshipful Master with Masonic Lodge 717.
George is survived by the love of his life and wife for 68 years, Shirley Faye Shirley of Brunswick, Ga.; his son and daughter-in-law, David Shirley and Ren of Clarkston, Wash.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Ayres and Lee of Jesup, Ga., and Susan Kennedy and her husband Marcus of Franklin, N.C.; five grandchildren, Matt Corson, Taylor Ayres, Tori Greer, Eugenia Curtis and Sara Shirley. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, and one precious great-great-grandchild.
George loved spending time with his family and friends. He was known as a man's man who enjoyed life. He was a multi-talented craftsman who enjoyed working with his hands. George was also an avid reader and Trump supporter. He could often be seen wearing his red Make America Great Again cap. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family will receive friends between 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at College Place United Methodist Church.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at College Place United Methodist Church, with Dr. Bill Daniel officiating. Interment will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 3, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 3, 2019