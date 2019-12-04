|
George Shirley Jr.
George Leonard Shirley Jr., 88, of Brunswick, died Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today at College Place United Methodist Church, with Dr. Bill Daniel officiating.
Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The Brunswick News, December 4, 2019
