Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
College Place United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
College Place United Methodist Church
George Leonard Shirley Jr. Obituary
George Shirley Jr.

George Leonard Shirley Jr., 88, of Brunswick, died Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today at College Place United Methodist Church, with Dr. Bill Daniel officiating.

Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 4, 2019

