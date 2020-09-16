Randy Morris



George "Randy" Morris Sr., of Surrency, Ga., lost his brave battle with cancer on Sept. 10, 2020. Randy passed away at the age of 63 in Brunswick, Ga., surrounded by his loving children, Andy, Jaime and Gary.



Randy was the son of Martha June Morris and the late Parnell Morris. He grew up in the Fourth District area of Appling County, where he became very fond of the outdoors and its beauty. Randy spent his days aiding his father on their family farm and caring for his four sisters, Margaret, Debbie, Beth and Tammy.



When Randy was not fishing, hunting or farming, he found himself starring on the Appling County Pirate football and baseball teams. After graduation, his baseball talents led him to Brunswick, Ga., where he was tabbed as "Team Captain" of the 1976-1977 Brunswick Junior College baseball team.



Athletics were a very important part of Randy's life. He used his love for baseball to create lifelong relationships and countless fellowships with his dearest friends. It is safe to say that any kid who played for Randy experienced a love and bond that extended far beyond the playing field. His leadership skills also led him to be an active and contributing member of his beloved church, First United Methodist, in downtown Brunswick, Ga.



Randy was also a loyal and dedicated agent at Driggers Realty. A tight-knit work family, the Driggers crew always made the office feel like a home away from home. His genuine approach and loving personality made him a perfect match for his profession. He often went above and beyond to make a client feel comfortable with his services. It was no secret for those who knew him that it was just Randy being Randy.



The life that Randy lived on this Earth was deserving of some of the highest honors and accolades. Undoubtedly, the greatest honor he claimed was being "Granddaddy." He dedicated the last 15 years of his life spreading his love for hunting, fishing and sports with his seven grandchildren: William, Bennett, Tripp, Addie, Charlie, Mary Camryn and Ellie. His love for them was evident in every moment they shared.



Randy was a beloved friend, coach, father and granddaddy. The loving and caring times that he shared with everyone were cherished and will be missed dearly.



He is survived by his mother, Martha June Morris of Baxley; sisters, Margaret (Mike) Redwine of Baxley, Beth Morris of Dublin, Debbie Woodall and Tammy (Kevin) Lewis of Surrency; three children, George R. "Andy" Morris Jr. of Cedar Point, Jaime Morris (Josh) McDonald and Gary Alan "Butch" (Christen) Morris of Brunswick.



A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, on Hermitage Island, in Glynn County, and a graveside service followed at 3 p.m. at Milikin United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Surrency.



In lieu of flowers, our dad asked for everyone to consider donating to the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Dad was fortunate to receive their care and it made a lasting impact on his life.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 16, 2020



