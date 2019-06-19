George Alford



George Robert "Bob" Alford, 86, of St. Simons Island, and formerly of Bainbridge, Ga., departed this life Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence.



A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Marcia Cochran officiating.



The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



Born Sept. 3, 1932, in Samson, Ala., to the late Louie E. and Kate Oma D. Alford, he grew up in Quitman, Ga. Mr. Alford was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean Conflict as a platform instructor in radio school. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia receiving a bachelor's degree in business administration, a member of Delta Sigma Pi, professional business administration fraternity and retired as owner and operator of Alford's Grocery Store in Bainbridge, Ga. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bainbridge where he served as past president of the Methodist Men's Group and was a choir member. Mr. Alford was an avid golfer, enjoyed bird watching and the outdoors, as well as spending time with his family. He loved children, animals and his Georgia Bulldogs. Mr. and Mrs. Alford moved to St. Simons Island in 2004 to be closer to their daughters.



Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jo Anne Alford; two daughters, Patricia Anne Alford and Linda Jan Alford, all of St. Simons Island; three brothers, Tommy Alford (Phyllis) of Savannah and Freddy Alford (Deana) and Larry Nichols, all of Bainbridge; and two sisters, Ellen Ross Jennings of Leesburg, Fla., and Jimmie Ruth Gurley of Columbus, Ga.; sister-in-law, Kay Golan (Patrick) of Atlanta; and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bainbridge, Georgia.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 19, 2019





