Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gaffney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Gaffney III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Gaffney III Obituary
George Gaffney

George W. Gaffney III was called home June 21, 2019, from natural causes.

George was born in Baltimore, Md., and spent his childhood living in Timonium, a suburb of Baltimore. From an early age, George developed a strong work ethic, and always had a love for police work.

Once George was old enough, he moved to Brunswick, and was introduced to law enforcement through his cousins, Harold, Marvin and Leon Lloyd. George enrolled in the police academy, and went to work with the Brunswick Police Department.

He became a distinguished officer, achieving the rank of sergeant, as well as becoming a training officer to new hires. After retirement from the Brunswick City Police, George stayed active in pursuits of security. He worked as a TWIC escort at International Auto Processing until shortly before his death. George was a true friend to all who knew him.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Gaffney.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now