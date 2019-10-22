|
George Gaffney
George W. Gaffney III was called home June 21, 2019, from natural causes.
George was born in Baltimore, Md., and spent his childhood living in Timonium, a suburb of Baltimore. From an early age, George developed a strong work ethic, and always had a love for police work.
Once George was old enough, he moved to Brunswick, and was introduced to law enforcement through his cousins, Harold, Marvin and Leon Lloyd. George enrolled in the police academy, and went to work with the Brunswick Police Department.
He became a distinguished officer, achieving the rank of sergeant, as well as becoming a training officer to new hires. After retirement from the Brunswick City Police, George stayed active in pursuits of security. He worked as a TWIC escort at International Auto Processing until shortly before his death. George was a true friend to all who knew him.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
