George W. Hamilton Jr. Obituary
George Hamilton Jr.

Feb 12, 1959-April 24, 2019

George Washington Hamilton Jr., 60, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus.

Mr. Hamilton was born on Feb 12, 1959, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late George W. Hamilton Sr. and Rebecca C. Hamilton, both of Brunswick, Ga.

On June 30, 1979, he married Pamela J. Jackson. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1976. He currently worked at Pinova Inc. for the past 41 years. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1973. He loved talking to people about his God Jehovah. But George is known for being a great friend and neighbor.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 39 years, Pamela Jeanette Hamilton of Brunswick, Ga.; his son, Bronston Dewayne Hamilton of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a daughter, Natasha M. Washington (Vernon) of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Arianna, Alyssa, Taleah, Mya and Gavin; two sisters, Cathy L. Baker (Ernest) of St. Marys, Ga., and Pamela L. Washington (Edward) of Johns Island, S.C.; one brother, Michael A. Hamilton (Andrea) of Brunswick, Ga.; mother-in-law, Deloris Thomas; three sisters-in law, Shirley, Penny and Amy; two nieces, one nephew and a host of cousins and family, all well-loved and appreciated. He also had a grand spiritual family that he loved.

George was a very loving family man and friend. He truly loved people and found special ways to show them how much he cared. George will be truly missed by all.

At George's request there will be no memorial services or repast. George wants all to just remember him as you last saw him. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4821 Altama Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 30, 2019
