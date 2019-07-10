Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Walter Crosby Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Walter Crosby Jr. Obituary
George Crosby Jr.

The funeral service for George Walter Crosby Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, in Darien, Ga.

He passed away July 3, 2019, after a long illness, and staying for two weeks at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Walter was a graduate of the UGA Pharmacy School. He owned and operated Crosby Brothers Drugs in Savannah, Ga., for many years. He worked in Savannah as a medical legal consultant as well.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.