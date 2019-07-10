|
George Crosby Jr.
The funeral service for George Walter Crosby Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, in Darien, Ga.
He passed away July 3, 2019, after a long illness, and staying for two weeks at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Walter was a graduate of the UGA Pharmacy School. He owned and operated Crosby Brothers Drugs in Savannah, Ga., for many years. He worked in Savannah as a medical legal consultant as well.
The Brunswick News, July 10, 2019
