Georgeanna Geores
Georgeanna Sarah Harris Geores, 93, of Brunswick, departed this life Monday, April 12, 2020, at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at Blackshear City Cemetery.
Born Feb. 4, 1927, in Perth Amboy, N.J., to the late Howard Harris and Anna Walker, was a resident of Brunswick for the past 30 years, and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was an LPN and worked for Waycross Hospital and SGHS in Brunswick for many years. Mrs. Geores also worked in real estate and once was as a reporter for The Blackshear Times. She most recently volunteered at SGHS, and wrote "Getting to Know You" highlighting other hospital volunteers. She loved hearing and retelling their stories. She was affectionately called "LaLa" by her grandchildren and was known to many by this nickname. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eric Godfrey Geores III; and son, Eric Godfrey Geores IV.
A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, survivors include daughter, Kathleen Jackson and husband Robert W. of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Eric Alexander Geores, Michael Patrick Jackson and Libby K., Robert W. Jackson Jr. and Stacy West, and Christopher Leif Jackson; great-grandchildren, Amanda Geores, Madison Geores, Zachary Cauley Jackson, Landon Taylor Jackson and Emily Claire Jackson and other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Glynn County Humane Society or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 15, 2020