|
|
Ann McCann
Georgia Ann Creely McCann, 77, died Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta, GA., after a brief illness.
A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island.
Ann was born on June 30, 1942, in Ripley, Miss., to Raymond M. and Mary M. Creely. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E.McCann Sr., and her parents.
Survivors are Bettye Creely Robinson (Ken) of Tupelo, Miss., and Dr. Thomas E. Creely Sr. (Joyce) of Smyrna, Ga., and Newport, R.I., as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In 1964, she earned a B.S. degree at Mississippi State University, which began her long professional career in business administration and real estate. Ann moved from Chicago, Ill., in 1978, to St. Simons Island, becoming an integral part of the community.
Ann served as chairperson, Glynn County Board of Assessors; board of directors, Golden Isles Council, Navy League of the Golden Isles; life member, Cassina Garden Club; member, Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce; charter member, St. Simons Kiwanis Club and life member and president, St. Clair HOA. She was an accomplished airplane pilot and avid golfer. Ann looked forward to volunteering for the annual Davis Love Foundation RSM Classic PGA tournament, and its predecessor, the McGladrey Classic.
Licensed by the Georgia Real Estate Commission in 1987, Anne was an associate broker at Sea Palms Coastal Realty LLC; 2004 president, Brunswick-Glynn County Board of Realtors; and life member, Circle of Excellence, Golden Isles Association of Realtors. Her motto was "If anyone can, Ann McCann Can!"
As a member of St. William Catholic Church, she served on the parish council, played in the bell choir, was head usher, chaired the building and facilities committee, co-chaired the hospitality committee, was an auxiliary member of the Bloomers Flower Guild and a member of the St. Francis School Development Board, among many other services of the parish.
Ann's Christian faith led her to mentor others in their personal and professional lives, as well as sponsor many members into the church. Her love of family and friends was exemplified by her generosity. Ann was beloved by her family, dear friends, church members and community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. William Catholic Church Monsignor John Kenneally Scholarship Fund, or .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 7, 2019