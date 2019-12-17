Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
Gerald Drayton Hogarth Sr.

Gerald Drayton Hogarth Sr.
Gerald Drayton Hogarth Sr. passed from this world on Dec.13, 2019.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, a caring father, a dutiful son and a successful businessman. He owned Hogarth's Lawn Mower Service Center for more than 30 years.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1933, in Miami, Fla., but called Brunswick his home for most of his life.

His wife of almost 50 years, Cheryl, went home on May 3, 2017.

He has four children, Mark (Debbie), Keith, Laurie (Frank) and Drayton (Jessi). He was blessed with five grandchildren, Brian, Christopher, Heather (David), Tray (Madison) and Vyolet; and was a great-grandfather of five.

He was one of eight children whom he loved dearly, Esther, Gene, Stanley, Eunice, Franklin, Vernon and Faith.

He is in God's arms and will be missed by many.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 17, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 17, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -