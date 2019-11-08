|
|
Gerald Homans
Gerald "Jerry" Homans was born in Brunswick, Ga., on Jan. 22, 1942, and passed on Nov 5, 2019, with family.
He had a rich and wholesome life, filled with hard work and great adventure. He is survived by his loving son, Jeffrey; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose, whom he doted on greatly. He is also survived by his loyal dachshund Abby who sat lovingly at his feet as he passed. He had many wonderful friends, neighbors and a large family, including numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Melissa Gaule and Coastal Care Partners provided Jerry with invaluable guidance, care and comfort in his final months.
Jerry graduated from Glynn Academy in 1960, and dedicated a 40-year career at Brunswick Pulp and Paper. He served on the administrative board of trustees for College Place United Methodist Church and spent 25 years as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troops 204 and 224 and Scoutmaster for Troop 266. He also started two Cub Scout Packs with College Place United Methodist Church. He was a dependable and dedicated troop leader who impacted the lives of many young men. At North Brunswick Christian Church, Jerry served as deacon for three years. Jerry met everyone with a smile and words of encouragement. He went out of his way to help others through a selfless Christ-like life of service.
Jerry was greeted in heaven by his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth, who passed April 22, 2019; their beloved son, Steven Gerald; his parents, Louise Elizabeth Maul and Roy Howard Homans; and siblings, Tommy and Peggy Ann. Gerald was particularly interested in genealogy. He kept careful records of his ancestors and kept family history alive. His honesty, optimism and strength of character were evident throughout the whole of his life. He made a special impact on all who knew him and was a favorite of nurses who cared for him.
The celebration of his dynamic life will be held at Chapman Funeral Chapel with visitation from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 and a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, with the Rev. Wright Culpepper officiating. A private interment will be held at Palmetto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jerry Homans Fund, c/o Boy Scout Troop 224, Lakeside UMC, 5572 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick, GA 31523.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 8, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 8, 2019