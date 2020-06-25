Gerald Lee McRae
1960 - 2020
Gerald McRae

On Friday, June 12, 2020 the heavens opened, and a glowing light appeared, as the Heavenly Father's arms reached down and gently took Gerald Lee McRae by the hand. As Gerald drew his last breathe on this Earth, his Heavenly Father escorted him through Heaven's Gates and he was joined once again with his late parents, Marvin and Alice McRae.

Gerald was born Dec. 23, 1960 in Seattle, Wash., but had resided most of his life in Waycross, Ga. He was a 1978 graduate of Brunswick High School and later attended Savannah State College. He was retired from Georgia Pacific and then later retired in security with Ware County Board of Education. He was a member of the New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, in Waycross. Gerald was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memories are his two daughters, whom he loved to the moon and back, Chelsea McRae and Meagan McRae and her fianc , Anthony Smith; a sister, Saida Holyfield (Kevin); two brothers, Percy McRae and Shahad Ali; and one living aunt, Ilya Suraye Corbin. Also surviving are a multitude of friends.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Gerald's life, between the hours of 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.

The family cordially invites you to join them in celebrating a life well-lived. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 25, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
