Gertrude Oquinn
Gertrude Camille Oquinn, 87, of Brunswick, died Wednesday.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Norwich Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, July 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 19, 2019