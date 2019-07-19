Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Gertrude Camille Oquinn

Gertrude Camille Oquinn Obituary
Gertrude Oquinn

Gertrude Camille Oquinn, 87, of Brunswick, died Wednesday.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Norwich Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held between 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Norwich Baptist Church. The burial will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery.

The Brunswick News, July 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 19, 2019
