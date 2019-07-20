Gertrude O'Quinn



Gertrude "Camille" O'Quinn, 87, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Brunswick, Ga.



Camille was born on May 4, 1932, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late James and Lillian Beard. Camille married Harvey O'Quinn on Oct. 29, 1948. They were married for 58 years. She was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga. Camille was a member of Norwich Baptist Church. She was employed by the Glynn County School System food service for many years. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, grandchildren, shopping and traveling. Her true passion was taking care of her family.



Camille is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; her brothers, James Beard, Bruce Beard, Ed Beard and Sam Beard; her sisters, Adele Eunice, Margaret Meeler, Thelma Denby and Juanita Beard.



She is survived by her sons, Jack O'Quinn (Zella), Ricky O'Quinn (Diane), Terry O'Quinn (Pam) and Russell O'Quinn (Susan); and her daughter, Karen Harvey (Mike); her grandchildren, Jay O'Quinn, Jackie Manning, Shanna Lindsay, Steven O'Quinn, Wesley Owens, Kathryn Cobb, April O'Quinn-Evans, Megan Standley, Lee O'Quinn, Chris O'Quinn, Stephanie Bennett, Rusty O'Quinn, Henry O'Quinn, Hannah Harvey and Cole Harvey; 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, J.B. O'Quinn; and sister-in-law, Bea O'Quinn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and her best friend, Bobbie O'Quinn.



Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.



The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Norwich Baptist Church, in Brunswick Ga., with the Rev. Art Cyphers and the Rev. M.L. Ricks officiating. Burial will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery, in Brunswick, Ga.



Active pallbearers will be her sons, Jack O'Quinn, Ricky O'Quinn, Terry O'Quinn and Russell O'Quinn; her son-in-law, Mike Harvey; and grandson, Henry O'Quinn. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.



The family wants to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles for their compassionate and loving care.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or Norwich Baptist Church.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 20, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 20, 2019