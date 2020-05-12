Gilda Haythorn
Gilda L. Haythorn, 89, of Brunswick, passed away May 9, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick Campus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Waitman and Amy Pearl Lewis; and infant brother, Franklin, formerly of Terra Alta, W.Va.; husband, R. Dale Haythorn, formerly of Brunswick; and sister, Vonda Minor.
Gilda is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Steve) Wyman of St. Simons Island, Penny Haythorn of Brunswick; son, Darryl (Sara) Haythorn) of Zionsville, Ind.; sisters, Arlet Lantz of Morgantown, W.Va., and Dr. Ruth Lewis of Wellsburg, W.Va.; and brothers, Lawrence Luke Lewis of Terra Alta, W.Va., and James (Judy) Lewis, of Albright, W.Va. She is also survived by six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Wright Culpepper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, GA 31520
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 12, 2020
