Ginger Gordon
Ginger Elaine Gordon, 56, of Darien, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Ginger was a survivor and fighter. She fought a debilitating rare blood disorder, chronic granulomatous disease, throughout her life. Before her diagnosis, the disease was known only to occur in males whose life expectancy was no longer than 14 years of age. It wasn't until she was 14 years of age that Emory University doctors discovered a female could have the disease. Medical journals had to be rewritten. Her mother, Rosalyn, was her rock and who has prayed for God's help each day for Ginger's debilitating disease.
The odds were against Ginger of having a child. But, birthing her son, Bobby, was her miracle. Ginger took each day as it came. There was no guide book or narrative to tell her how to live with her disease.
She loved the people of McIntosh County.
As a lifelong resident of McIntosh County, Ginger said she never considered living anywhere else because of its people.
She wrote, "Throughout my entire life, through all the ups and downs, the people of this community have been there with me and my family every step of the way, especially while suffering from the recent kidney failure. This is the most loving and caring community anyone could hope for."
She remained overwhelmed by those who have supported her in her battle.
She was a graduate of McIntosh County Academy. She loved to work. During high school, she waitressed at Archie's Restaurant. She had an acute business and accounting mind and utilized that ability working for Southeastern Bank, the U.S. Postal Service, the Red Roof Hardware, and she was an integral part of The Darien News for many years. She was a member of St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church.
Ginger is predeceased by her father, Bobby Gordon; brother, Montee Gordon; grandparents, Lloyd and Sylvetta Middleton of Townsend; and aunt, Graylene Middleton.
She is survived by her mother, Rosalyn Middleton Gordon, of Darien; son, Bobby Gault and his wife, Alicia Gault; grandchildren, Logan Gault, Abigail Martin and Gracie Martin; uncle, William Middleton; and cousins, Matt Middleton (Jessica) and Christy Dixon (Mike).
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, Fort King George Drive, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 11, 2020