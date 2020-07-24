Gladys Sparre

Mrs. Sparred was a substitute teacher in many of my classes all thru my middle and high school years. She left a lasting impression on me. I looked at her as a very elegant lady that was soft spoken and very patient. She wore a French twist hairdo with her petite little frame dressed breath taking and smelled wonderful. I always admired her for loving her job. She didn't teach like it was her job but her passion. I always enjoyed speaking with her. I Looked at her as a well educated, taistful, unique woman. Beautiful as they come.

I'm sorry for her families loss and send my sympathy and condolences. Just know her memory will always be burnt in my mind and she will never be forgotten.

Sincerely,

Tracy Nettles Prescott

Tracy Prescott

Student