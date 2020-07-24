1/
Gladys Lillian Metts Sparre
{ "" }
Gladys Sparre

Gladys Lillian Metts Sparre, 79, of Waynesville, Ga., passed away July 19, 2020, at her residence.

Gladys was born Oct. 31, 1940, to Mary Madeline Copeland Metts and Cecil C. Metts. Gladys grew up in Camden County, later moved to Glynn County then moved to Brantley around 2017.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick John Sparre; her parents, Cecil C. Metts and Mary Madeline Metts; and two brothers, Cecil E. Metts and Kenneth D. Metts.

She is survived by two sons, Erik Sparre and Peter Sparre (Tonya); one sister, Christine Ray (Paul), 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 39 nieces and nephews and numerous Camden County cousins including the Copelands, Berries, Herndons, Quartermans, Metts, Clark and Drury families.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers are Jonathan Sparre, Scott St. Clair, Steve Brewer, Josh Underwood, Michal Futch and Elijah Busby. Honorary pallbearers are Roxie Brunson, Velorice Bowen and Judith Kelly.

Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Mrs. Sparred was a substitute teacher in many of my classes all thru my middle and high school years. She left a lasting impression on me. I looked at her as a very elegant lady that was soft spoken and very patient. She wore a French twist hairdo with her petite little frame dressed breath taking and smelled wonderful. I always admired her for loving her job. She didn't teach like it was her job but her passion. I always enjoyed speaking with her. I Looked at her as a well educated, taistful, unique woman. Beautiful as they come.
I'm sorry for her families loss and send my sympathy and condolences. Just know her memory will always be burnt in my mind and she will never be forgotten.
Sincerely,
Tracy Nettles Prescott
Tracy Prescott
Student
